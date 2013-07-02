MOSCOW, July 2 TNK-BP Holding led a
rise in Russian oil output to a new post-Soviet high of 10.53
million barrels per day (bpd) in June, up 0.5 percent from the
previous month, Energy Ministry data showed on Tuesday.
Below are details concerning Russian oil output:
* Russia's oil production peaked at 11.41 million bpd in
1988 when it was still part of the former Soviet Union,
according to the International Energy Agency. Russia accounted
for 90 percent of Soviet output.
* In 1991, in the final days of the Soviet Union, Russia's
output fell to 10.4 million bpd, down 9.5 percent from 1990 and
off 17.7 percent from the 1988 peak. Many analysts say the slump
in oil production and prices contributed to the fall of the
70-year-old Communist empire.
* In 1996, when Boris Yeltsin was re-elected as Russia's
president, oil production went into a three-year period of
stagnation amid under-investment and slowing demand.
* Russian oil output fell by about 1 percent in 2008 from the
previous year to around 9.8 million bpd, its first decline in a
decade as crude prices collapsed as a consequence of a worldwide
economic downturn.
* Russian oil output grew by around 1.5 percent in 2009 to
the then post-Soviet high of an average of 9.925 million bpd for
the year and in September exceeded a monthly level of 10 million
bpd for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
* In 2010 Russia overtook Saudi Arabia, which restrains its
output when it deems it necessary, as the world's largest
producer as new fields were launched, including Vankor, Uvat and
Talakan.
* In 2012, Russia's oil output reached a post-Soviet yearly
record high of 10.37 million bpd.
