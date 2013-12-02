* Russia's oil output rises to 10.61 mln bpd in Nov from
10.59 mln bpd in Oct
* Gas production falls 4 pct to 1.93 bcm
* Next year's oil output in Russia seen up around 0.5 pct
MOSCOW, Dec 2 Increased production at Rosneft
and foreign-led projects sent overall Russian oil
output, the world's largest, to a post-Soviet record high of
10.61 million barrels per day in November, Energy Ministry data
showed on Monday.
In tonnes, crude production was 43.44 million for the month.
Russian companies have been increasing their oil output to
exploit high global crude prices and thanks to government
measures, including tax breaks for crude oil extraction at
remote and challenging provinces.
The launch of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline, as
well as Rosneft's drive to more than triple oil exports to China
from the current 300,000 barrels per day, also benefited oil
production in the country.
In October, Russia's oil production stood at 10.59 million
bpd.
November's production was more than the 9.7 million bpd
pumped by the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, when
combined crude output at the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries dropped to its lowest since May 2011.
The data showed that the world's top listed oil producer
Rosneft increased oil production by 0.5 percent to
3.89 million bpd.
PSA DRIVE
Oil output under production sharing agreements (PSA),
designed in the 1990s to encourage investment by foreign oil
companies, jumped by 11 percent in November to almost 1.3
million tonnes (317,000 bpd).
"Russia's oil output hit a record for the second time in a
row, and it was all due to the continuation of production growth
at PSA projects," Denis Borisov, director at Ernst & Young's oil
and gas centre in Moscow, said.
He added that Rosneft's growth was mainly due to
consolidation of a recently acquired firm in East Siberia.
PSA projects include Sakhalin-1, which involves Rosneft,
ExxonMobil, ONGC and Sodeco; Sakhalin-2 involving
Gazprom, Shell, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi; and Kharyaga
with Total, Statoil and Zarubezhneft.
The ministry did not provide a breakdown by project.
Sales from Russian oil and gas account for over a half of
the state budget revenues and the state considers the sectors as
"strategic" for its economy. The government aims to at least
maintain oil production at 10 million bpd this decade.
Borisov forecast a 0.5 percent growth in Russian oil output
next year thanks to production at new fields in East Siberia,
Caspian Sea and, particularly, Novoportovskoye oilfield in Yamal
region.
Natural gas production declined by 4 percent to 1.93 billion
cubic metres a day in November, the data showed. Last month,
Ukraine halted Russian gas imports for almost a week.
Gazprom's output fell by 8 percent to 1.37 bcm per day,
while gas production at Novatek, Russia's top
non-state gas company, stayed broadly flat, at almost 0.15 bcm
per day.
The data shows only Novatek's core production units' output.