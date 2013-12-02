MOSCOW Dec 2 Increased production at Rosneft and foreign-led projects sent overall Russian oil output, the world's largest, to a new post-Soviet record-high of 10.61 million barrels per day last month, Energy Ministry data showed on Monday.

Below are details of Russian oil output:

* Russia's oil production peaked at 11.41 million bpd in 1988 when it was still part of the Soviet Union, according to the International Energy Agency. Russia accounted for 90 percent of Soviet output.

* In 1991, in the final days of the Soviet Union, Russia's output fell to 10.4 million bpd, down 9.5 percent from 1990 and off 17.7 percent from the 1988 peak. Many analysts say the slump in oil production and prices contributed to the fall of the 70-year-old Communist empire.

* In 1996, when Boris Yeltsin was re-elected as Russia's president, oil production went into a three-year period of stagnation amid under-investment and slowing demand.

* Russian oil output fell by about 1 percent in 2008 from the previous year to about 9.8 million bpd, its first decline in a decade, as crude prices collapsed as a consequence of a worldwide economic downturn.

* Russian oil output grew by about 1.5 percent in 2009 to the then post-Soviet high of an average of 9.925 million bpd for the year and in September exceeded a monthly level of 10 million bpd for the first time since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

* In 2010 Russia overtook Saudi Arabia, which restrains its output when it deems it necessary, as the world's largest producer as new fields were launched, including Vankor, Uvat and Talakan.

* In 2012, Russia's oil output reached a post-Soviet yearly record high of 10.37 million bpd. (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely and Keiron Henderson)