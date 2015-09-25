* Weaker rouble, low tax take boost Russian oils' earnings
* Government sources estimate extra tax take at $3-$9 bln
* Sanctions deter investors despite low stocks valuations
By Katya Golubkova, Zlata Garasyuta and Dmitry Zhdannikov
MOSCOW, Sept 25 When the head of the Kremlin's
oil major Rosneft, Igor Sechin, went to see Prime
Minister Dmitry Medvedev last month to report on his
achievements, he proudly boasted about a bullish report from the
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs.
Goldman's analysts said they had spotted a buying
opportunity in the Russian oil sector. While energy companies
around the world had been hit hard by a global fall in prices,
Russia's oil companies had been spared some of the damage thanks
to a collapse in the rouble which lowered their costs.
In fact, Goldman said, Russia's oil industry, the world's
biggest by volume, was also its most profitable.
A month later, investors don't yet seem to have heeded
Goldman's advice to buy in. Most are still spooked away from
Russia by international financial sanctions imposed by the
United States and EU over the conflict in Ukraine.
But the taxman has taken notice.
"The Russian firms have generated 600 billion roubles ($9
billion) in extra revenues from rouble rate changes. They didn't
earn this money, they are just benefiting from the devaluation.
So they need to think how to optimise their spending," Russian
finance minister Anton Siluanov said this week.
Several government sources told Reuters the authorities were
planning to seek additional taxes from oil companies next year,
citing figures between $3 billion and $9 billion, to help plug
Russia's widening deficit. An official decision has not yet been
taken on the scale and shape of the new taxation.
The sources said recent notes by investment bank analysts
about the Russian oil industry - including the one from Goldman
that was trumpeted by Sechin - were among the reasons they were
now paying closer attention to the oil companies' bottom lines.
"Oil firms are the main beneficiaries of the devaluation.
They have made real money on it. And analysts have all confirmed
it," one senior government source said.
DEVALUATION
The rouble has fallen in dollar terms about as fast as the
price of oil, halving since the middle of last year. As the
devaluation gathered pace, it gave a boost to Russian exporters.
"We expect the Russian majors to generate the highest free
cash-flow yields globally, with Rosneft at the top,"
Goldman's analysts said in their report on Aug. 12.
"We think current valuations offer an attractive entry
point," Goldman said in the 23-page report, which didn't mention
the word "sanctions" once.
Two days later, Sechin crowed to Medvedev that the Goldman
report was "a serious signal for the market".
"They have appreciated our firm's ability to generate
consistently high free cash flows... some $8 billion this year.
This is the highest result among Russian and international
companies," he said.
Goldman was not the only bank to publish a bullish report.
"Russia is cheap and has a tendency to overshoot. This
creates excellent trading opportunities... even at oil
prices of around $50 per barrel," Russia's biggest bank Sberbank
said this month.
Sechin said the good results were partially driven by his
cost-cutting drive. But as Siluanov's comments made clear, the
government sees the windfall mainly as an unearned result of
currency moves.
Russia's oil production has grown non-stop for 15 years
despite predictions that its mature fields would soon be
depleted, and output has continued to increase despite last
year's sanctions.
Still, the sector has serious problems.
The Western sanctions included measures intended to hurt
Russia's future oil production over the long term by limiting
its access to technology. High profile exploration and
development projects have been scaled back.
Although they pay their workers in roubles, Russian oil
companies also have costs in dollars, such as servicing their
debt - especially Sechin's Rosneft, which paid $55 billion to
buy BP's Russian oil joint venture before the oil price crash.
So far, bullish analyst reports have not led to a rise in
prices for Russian oil company shares, which have remained flat
since Goldman blew the bugle to charge.
A Reuters analysis of Russian oil firms' ownership changes
over the past year shows that many major Western funds and asset
managers, such as Fidelity, Allianz, Pimco, Credit Suisse,
Baring, State Street, UBS - even Goldman Sachs' own asset
managers - have liquidated or drastically cut back their
holdings.
Van Eck Associates in the United States, a rare investment
manager to substantially increase holdings in Russian oil firms,
said it had done in line with quarterly rebalancing of funds
that track indexes, not out of an active investment decision.
For Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital there has
been little surprise that low valuations persist, given Russia's
weakening economy and risks arising from sanctions.
"We see no more value in the sector now than at the end of
2013 - before sanctions and the oil price fall," it said.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Peter Graff)