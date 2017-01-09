(Adds detail, analyst quote)
By Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW Jan 9 Russia cut its oil production in
early January by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the
previous month after an agreement with OPEC to cap global crude
output, two sources from the energy sector told Reuters on
Monday.
Russia's oil and gas condensate output averaged 11.1 million
barrels per day (bpd) in the period from Jan. 1 to Jan. 8,
according to the two sources. This was down from 11.21 million
bpd in December and October's level of 11.247 million bpd, a
starting point for output reduction agreed with the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.
The sources declined to give the reason for the fall or name
the companies that reduced their production. The cuts came amid
a cold spell in Russia and in its oil production heartland of
Western Siberia in particular, where temperatures reached as low
as minus 60 Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak had said the
targeted level of Russian output was 10.947 million bpd after
the production cut deal. He also said that Russia plans to
reduce oil output by 200,000 bpd in the first quarter and reach
the cuts of 300,000 bpd thereafter, as agreed with OPEC last
month.
Some other countries, including Saudi Arabia, the world's
top oil exporter and biggest OPEC producer, have also reduced
their output.
Saudi Arabia cut oil output in January by at least 486,000
bpd to 10.058 million bpd, fully implementing OPEC's agreement
to reduce output, according to a Gulf source familiar with Saudi
oil policy.
Many analysts still expect Russian oil production to grow in
2017 overall and reach a record high due to new fields coming on
line.
"We expect Russian crude and condensate output to decline
only gradually from the remarkable Sep-Dec 2016 production
levels, and to reach the announced 300,000 bpd output cut at the
end of H1 2017," Vienna-based JBC Energy said in a note last
week.
"Year-on-year, however, we still see Russian crude
production rising 170,000 bpd to average 11.14 million bpd in
2017."
