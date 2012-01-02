MOSCOW Jan 2 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer, reached a new post-Soviet high of 10.27 million barrels per day (bpd) last year, up from 10.15 million bpd in 2010, the Energy Ministry said on Monday.

Natural gas production increased to 670.544 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2011 from 650.311 bcm in 2010. Gas output at Gazprom, Russia's top natural gas producer, edged up to 509.664 bcm last year from 508.471 bcm in 2010. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Sugita Katyal)