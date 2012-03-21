* Total exports to rise to 54.83 mln T in Q2

* Ust-Luga seen handling 3.6 mln T in Q2

* Urals differentials weaken due to Ust-Luga launch

* Novorossiisk exports flat at 10.7 mln T (Adds detail, comments)

By Gleb Gorodyankin

MOSCOW, March 21 The launch of a new Russian oil terminal on the Baltic Sea is driving an increase in seaborne exports of Urals crude oil in the second quarter of the year which threatens to put more pressure on the Russian export blend.

The final quarterly export schedule showed Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million tonnes in April-June compared to the first quarter, trade sources said.

The increase dampens prospects for Urals to regain its premium to North Sea crude after it enjoyed a record run against benchmark BFOE BFO-E from October to December 2011.

Ust-Luga, which was scheduled for launch in December until a series of landslides demolished the quay wall, is expected to handle 3.6 million tonnes of crude in the second quarter, at the expense of the Soviet-built Druzhba ("Friendship") pipeline.

Citing the final Transneft loading schedule for the quarter, the sources said the deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline will be slashed by 11.3 percent to 14.53 million tonnes compared to the previous three months.

Ust-Luga launch has had several false starts since the landslides forced delays for repairs, but this week Russian oil producer Surgutneftegaz tendered to sell a 100,000 tonne Urals cargo for lifting later this week.

In addition to the commissioning of Ust-Luga, loadings at Primorsk, another relatively new Baltic Sea terminal, will rise slightly by 4.6 percent to 18.3 million tonnes including volumes from Russia and other producing countries. It was also above 18 million tonnes, seen at the preliminary schedule.

Loadings via the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will be flat at 10,7 million tonnes.

URALS TO WEAKEN

Plans to launch the Baltic oil terminal of Ust-Luga in March have already weakened Urals differentials BFO-URL-NWE to levels unseen since 2011.

Transneft's officials had previously varied in their estimates for the 2012 exports via Ust-Luga, indicating that it may handle 10 million to 30 million tonnes.

"Urals differentials are unlikely to fall sharply, but they will surely be depressed," a trader said. On Tuesday, Urals traded with a discount of $3.5 per tonne to BFOE.

The blend has also weakened on the back of lower buying interest amid weak refining margins across Europe.

Increasing supply from OPEC, as well as joint plans by Britain and the United States to release of strategic oil stocks in order to prevent fuel prices choking economic growth, have also hit Urals value.

But the blend has been underpinned so far by several strong factors including expected supply disruptions from Iran, which will be subject to the European Union-backed sanctions starting from July 1.

Iran supplies the Mediterranean market with around 600,000 barrels per day of crude, supply which Russian sour crude could easily supplant if necessary, traders say.

Following is data on Russian crude transited via the Transneft system (in thousands of tonnes):

Destination Q2 Q1 percent

Novorossiisk 10,700 10,700 0.0

Tuapse 180 320 -43.8

Germany 5,514 6,305 -12.6

Poland 4,800 5,890 -18.5

Czech Republic 1,200 1,250 -4.0

Slovakia 1,300 1,310 -0.8

Hungary 1,720 1,630 5.5

Odessa 0.0 0.0 -

Primorsk 18,300 17,500 4.6

Gdansk 0 0 -

Yuzhny 0 0 -

China (Atasu-Alashankou) 300 300 0.0

Kozmino 3,470 3,435 1.0

China (ESPO) 3,743 3,786 -1.1

-including Rosneft 2,246 2,272 -1.1

-including Transneft 1,497 1,514 -1.1

TOTAL: 54,827 52,426 4.6 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin and Jason Neely)