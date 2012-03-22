MOSCOW, March 22 Russia will ship three
100,000-tonne cargoes of Urals URL-NWE-E crude oil from the
newly built Baltic port of Ust-Luga between April 5 and 10, a
preliminary schedule showed on Thursday.
According to the schedule, seen by Reuters, Surgutneftegaz
is to load a cargo on April 5, followed by TNK-BP
on April 7 and Rosneft on April 10.
Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle a total of 3.6 million
tonnes of crude oil in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin in Moscow and Dmitry Zhdannikov
in London; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria
Kiselyova)