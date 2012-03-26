MOSCOW, March 26 Seaborne exports of Urals crude
oil from Russia's Baltic ports will rise by 28 percent in April
to 7.2 million tonnes compared to March, when the launch of a
new terminal boosted export capacity in the north, the
preliminary loading schedule showed.
Ust-Luga, which was launched with the presence of Russian
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday, is expected to load
900,000 tonnes of the Russian sour crude blend next month, while
Primorsk will export 6.3 million tonnes.
A spokesman for Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft
said two tankers carrying 100,000 tonne crude
cargoes had sailed from the port by Monday morning.
The final quarterly export schedule showed Urals exports
via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million
tonnes in April-June compared to the first quarter, while
Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle a total of 3.6 million tonnes of
crude oil in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing
by Melissa Akin)