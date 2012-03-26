* Exports to rise to 7.2 mln T from 5.8 mln T planned for
March
* Russia launches new port of Ust-Luga
* Urals differentials move to 10 month lows
MOSCOW, March 26 Seaborne exports of Urals crude
oil from Russia's Baltic ports will rise by 28 percent in April
to 7.2 million tonnes compared to March, when the launch of a
new terminal boosted export capacity in the north, the
preliminary loading schedule showed.
The expected rise in Russian seaborne exports has resulted
in dip in Urals URL-NWE-E differentials toward a 10-month low.
The new terminal at Ust-Luga, which was launched in the
presence of Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Friday, is
expected to load 900,000 tonnes of the Russian sour crude blend
next month, while Primorsk will export 6.3 million tonnes.
A spokesman for Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft
said two tankers carrying 100,000 tonne crude
cargoes had sailed from the port by Monday morning.
The final quarterly export schedule showed Urals exports
via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million
tonnes in April-June compared to the first quarter, while
Ust-Luga is scheduled to handle a total of 3.6 million tonnes of
crude oil in the second quarter.
The start of Ust-Luga - the destination point of the
600,000 barrels per day Baltic Pipeline System-2 - had been
postponed several times, the last time by a series of landslides
which forced the reconstruction of the quay wall.
The new BTS-2 pipeline and Ust-Luga terminal were developed
after pricing stand-offs with Belarus resulted in temporarily
halts to Russian energy supplies to Europe in the middle of the
last decade.
Russia has been gradually tightening its grip on the export
capacity which supplies the European energy market, its key
source of revenues, cutting out transit where possible, though
it still ships large volumes via Belarus and Ukraine.
Exports via Ust-Luga will divert some volumes from Germany
and Poland as total Russian crude exports are expected to stay
flat over the next few years at around 5 million barrels per
day.
Urals differentials also sagged due to increase in exports
by at least 500,000 tonnes comparing to preliminary plan.
