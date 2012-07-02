MOSCOW, July 2 Russian oil output, the world's largest, edged down 0.2 percent to 10.32 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 10.34 million bpd in May, Energy Ministry data showed on Monday. In tonnes, the ministry said crude production in Russia stood at 42.228 million last month. Daily gas production continued to slide, decreasing to 1.54 billion cubic metres (bcm) in June from 1.67 bcm in May. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)