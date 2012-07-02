UPDATE 9-Oil prices up but gains pared after 7th straight stock build
* OPEC/non-OPEC show 86 pct compliance with cuts in Jan -sources (Updates with settlement prices, new compliance data)
MOSCOW, July 2 Russian oil output, the world's largest, edged down 0.2 percent to 10.32 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 10.34 million bpd in May, Energy Ministry data showed on Monday. In tonnes, the ministry said crude production in Russia stood at 42.228 million last month. Daily gas production continued to slide, decreasing to 1.54 billion cubic metres (bcm) in June from 1.67 bcm in May. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* OPEC/non-OPEC show 86 pct compliance with cuts in Jan -sources (Updates with settlement prices, new compliance data)
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 The government of Alberta, Canada's crude-producing province, kept its 2016-17 budget deficit forecast steady on Thursday in a third-quarter fiscal update, and said the province's battered economy was turning a corner after a prolonged downturn.