Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia's oil output, the world's largest, edged up 0.3 percent in September to reach a new post-Soviet high of 10.41 million barrels per day (bpd), compared to 10.38 million bpd in August, Energy Ministry data showed on Tuesday.
In tonnes, Russia's crude production stood at 42.59 million last month, the ministry said.
Daily gas production jumped 15 percent, month-on-month, to 1.67 billion cubic metres (bcm). (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).