MOSCOW May 2 Oil output from Russia, the world's biggest producer, edged up to 10.47 million barrels per day in April from 10.46 million bpd in March, but natural gas production fell by almost 5 percent on the back of sluggish demand.

In tonnes, Russia's crude production was 42.836 million last month, Energy Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The ministry also said that Russia's daily natural gas production declined to 1.86 million cubic metres (bcm) last month from 1.95 in March.