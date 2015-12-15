* Russia pumps oil at post-Soviet highs
* Central bank prepared scenario of $35/bbl oil
* Russia refused to cooperate with OPEC in the past
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Dec 15 The global oil market could
return to a balance between supply and demand by the end of next
year, as long as producers do not raise output from current
levels, Russia said on Tuesday.
Global oil prices have fallen below $40 per barrel for the
first time since late 2008 after the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) failed to agree on a
production ceiling earlier this month.
Russia is rivalling Saudi Arabia as the world's top oil
producer and has consistently refused to cut production or
cooperate with OPEC, effectively adding to the global oversupply
by pumping crude at post-Soviet era highs.
"First of all, our policy calls for maintaining production
at 525-530 million tonnes (a year), according to our energy
strategy," Novak told Rossiya-1 TV station, giving output
figures equivalent to 10.5-10.6 million barrels per day (bpd).
In November, Russia pumped oil at a post-Soviet high of
10.78 million bpd and declined to send a delegation to the OPEC
meeting on Dec. 4.
"We think that if all countries now working in the market
have a policy of not increasing production but maintaining
volumes, then demand and supply may already be balanced by the
end of 2016," Novak said.
Russian officials have said in the past that low oil prices
should squeeze out high-cost production such as U.S. shale oil,
effectively reducing the level of global oversupply.
The Russian central bank is preparing a risk scenario with
oil prices at $35 per barrel for the next three years. Under
this scenario the economy would shrink by 2-3 percent in 2016.
Some banks, such as Goldman Sachs, predict oil prices
could fall as low as $20 per barrel as the world produces more
oil than it consumes and runs out of room to store the excess.
OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said on Tuesday
that crude oil prices will not continue at multi-year lows and
could swing upwards in as little as a year.
Novak, who repeated on Tuesday that Russia cannot manually
regulate production due to specific weather conditions, said he
saw global oil prices at about $50 per barrel in 2016.
