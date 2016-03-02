* Russian oil companies supported idea of output freeze
By Darya Korsunskaya and Denis Pinchuk
MOSCOW, March 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Wednesday that domestic oil producers have agreed to
keep this year's oil output in line with January levels, the
first time he had given his view in public on a production
freeze.
"On the whole, an agreement was reached that we will keep
(2016) oil output at the January level," Putin said about the
outcome of a gathering he chaired on Tuesday with Russian oil
producers in the Kremlin.
After months of falling world oil prices, a preliminary
agreement was reached in Doha in mid-February for Russia and
several other major crude producers to freeze production, but
until now Putin had not said publicly where he stood on the
question of Russia steadying its output.
That had left markets uncertain about the extent to which
Russia's oil industry - in which the Kremlin wields outsize
influence - would throw its weight behind a deal.
Oil prices have plunged more than 70 percent from a peak in
June 2014, driven by global oversupply exceeding 1 million
barrels per day.
The Russian economy shrank by 3.7 percent last year mainly
due to cheaper oil, which together with natural gas accounts for
half the state budget. International sanctions over Moscow's
role in the Ukrainian crisis have also hurt the economy.
Data showed on Wednesday that Russia's oil output in
February was unchanged month on month, at 10.88 million barrels
per day.
Oil markets gave a lukewarm reaction on Wednesday to
Russia's pledge to freeze output.
Even after Putin's comments, uncertainty remains because
Iran has not signed up to a production freeze, and a Putin aide
said more work was needed to get all the big producers lined up.
"It was stressed that work with other large producing
nations needs to be continued," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said of the Kremlin meeting with top energy firms.
"There is still uncertainty about some other producers -
some have joined (the Doha group) but there are countries which
have not made their intentions clear enough," Peskov told a
teleconference with journalists.
Iran is an obstacle to a global deal because it wants to
ramp up production, capitalising on the lifting earlier this
year of international sanctions that had been imposed over
Tehran's nuclear programme.
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that
Iran may be treated separately, on an individual basis, in terms
of commitments to production.
Novak also said Russia planned to negotiate with other
non-OPEC and OPEC nations for a potential meeting in March to
try to agree a final decision on a freeze.
