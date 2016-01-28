MOSCOW Jan 28 The Kremlin said on Thursday that the situation on oil markets was being actively discussed among producers, but that there was "nothing to talk about in a tangible sense" when it came to possible coordination with the OPEC group.

"It is too early to talk about the outcome of these active discussions," Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said of the talks about what action, if any, oil-producing countries might take to boost low prices. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)