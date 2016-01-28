UPDATE 1-S.Korea's March crude imports from Iran hit record high
* March Iranian crude imports at 2.26 mln T, up 118.8 pct y/y
MOSCOW Jan 28 The Kremlin said on Thursday that the situation on oil markets was being actively discussed among producers, but that there was "nothing to talk about in a tangible sense" when it came to possible coordination with the OPEC group.
"It is too early to talk about the outcome of these active discussions," Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, said of the talks about what action, if any, oil-producing countries might take to boost low prices. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* March Iranian crude imports at 2.26 mln T, up 118.8 pct y/y
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties