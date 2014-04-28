* Deal may give Rosneft greater control over Russian oil and
gas - analysts
* Khudainatov to get operational control in joint venture
MOSCOW, April 28 Russia's Alliance Group, which
owns the Khabarovsk oil refinery in Russia's Far East, has
agreed to merge its assets with a company controlled by Eduard
Khudainatov, a former senior executive at Rosneft, an
Alliance spokesman said on Monday.
Khudainatov left state-run Rosneft last year to focus on his
own projects, Russian media reported, suggesting Alliance's oil
and refining assets were a potential target for him.
Alliance Oil was valued at around $1.2 billion before it
delisted last year in Stockholm. Vedomosti business daily said
the Independent Oil and Gas Company "should be valued" at $800
million.
Some analysts have said that the deal would eventually lead
to greater control over Russia's vast oil and gas sector by
Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
Officially, Rosneft and Khudainatov's Independent Oil and
Gas Company, which is merging its assets with Alliance, are not
related parties, but Khudainatov is still seen as a close
business ally of Rosneft's Sechin.
The Alliance spokesman declined to comment on the possible
value of the deal.
"This would be a joint model of the management," the
spokesman said, adding that Khudainatov would gain a day-to-day
operational control with the title of director general, while
Musa Bazhaev, whose family has controlled Alliance, will be the
president of the joint company.
Alliance would own 60 percent in the joint company, while
the Independent Oil and Gas Company would control 40 percent.
The deal is subject to cartel office approval in Russia and
other countries where Alliance is operating.
Alliance's joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell
operates filling stations in Ukraine's mainland as well as in
the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia last month.
The spokesman said Shell would remain in operating control
over this venture.
Alliance has also a joint company with Repsol.
Alliance produces more than 50,000 barrels of oil per day
on average, mainly from the Timan-Pechora and Volga-Urals
regions. It controls the Khabarovsk refinery which had a daily
capacity of 80,000 barrels last year.
Alliance said in a statement on Monday that the joint
company's resource base is valued at more than 500 million
tonnes of oil equivalent and oil and gas production stands at
3.5 million tonnes of oil equivalent per year. The company aims
to double that in the next three to five years.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Matt Driskill)