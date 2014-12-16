DOHA Dec 16 Russia will maintain its 2014 oil
output level into 2015, and will not cut production because it
would then lose market share to other countries, Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.
"If we cut, the importer countries will increase their
production and this will mean a loss of our niche market," he
said.
He also told reporters on the sidelines of a conference that
Russia agreed that the oil market would eventually stabilise by
itself. However, he said nobody could say what the floor for the
oil price might be: "no one can tell you the floor for the
prices."
So far, oil companies have not made any changes to ongoing
projects in Russia because of oil's slide, but the possibility
of them freezing some projects there cannot be ruled out, he
said.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr and Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew
Torchia)