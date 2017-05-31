MOSCOW May 31 The current cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC nations will outlive the present oil output cut deal, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday.

"We believe this cooperation is in the best interests of both consumers and producers," Barkindo said on a visit to Moscow. "We do not expect a divorce in this marriage," he added. "It is like a Catholic marriage." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)