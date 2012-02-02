MOSCOW, Feb 2 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer, rose
to a new post-Soviet high of 10.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in January and was up by 0.4
percent from 10.32 million bpd reached in December, Energy Ministry data showed.
Exports via pipeline monopoly Transneft fell by 0.6 percent to
4.24 million bpd from 4.26 million bpd in December.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 YTD Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 YTD
Rosneft 9.826 0.6 1.6 9.826 4.625 -8.8 -6.9 4.625
LUKOIL 7.155 0.2 -3.3 7.155 2.147 6.0 0.1 2.147
TNK-BP 6.196 -0.2 1.8 6.196 2.632 -10.4 12.6 2.632
Surgutneftegaz 5.162 -0.1 0.7 5.162 2.134 -10.6 -5.2 2.134
Gazprom Neft 2.582 -1.1 2.1 2.582 1.270 10.4 2.6 1.270
Slavneft* 1.529 -0.8 -0.9 1.529 0.0 n/a n/a 0.000
Tatneft 2.226 0.0 0.1 2.226 1.214 -2.3 -2.7 1.214
Gazprom 1.447 10.7 14.5 1.447 0.062 -12.6 n/a 0.062
Bashneft 1.320 1.9 4.6 1.320 0.300 0.0 0.0 0.300
Russneft 1.177 -0.1 5.9 1.177 0.402 -6.1 -12.8 0.402
Novatek 0.368 -0.1 4.9 0.368 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Small producers 3.627 -0.4 11.3 3.627 1.012 47.1 70.5 1.012
PSA operators 1.206 0.7 -11.6 1.206 0.125 -3.1 25.0 0.125
TOTAL OUTPUT 43.820 0.4 1.5 43.820
Total Russian exports through Transneft 15.927 -3.1 -0.6 15.927
including Caspian pipeline 0.004 n/a -99.0 0.004
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.080 -48.9 -52.7 0.080
from Kazakhstan 1.765 41.2 -3.9 1.765
Belarus production 0.139 -0.8 n/a 0.139
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.924 -0.6 -0.5 17.924
Routes other than Transneft** 1.853 3.8 -12.3 1.853
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close
to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian
crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)