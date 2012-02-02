MOSCOW, Feb 2 Oil output in Russia, the world's top crude producer, rose to a new post-Soviet high of 10.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in January and was up by 0.4 percent from 10.32 million bpd reached in December, Energy Ministry data showed.

Exports via pipeline monopoly Transneft fell by 0.6 percent to 4.24 million bpd from 4.26 million bpd in December.

The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry. Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.

Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.

OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS

Pct change vs Pct change vs

Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 YTD Jan 12 Dec 11 Jan 11 YTD Rosneft 9.826 0.6 1.6 9.826 4.625 -8.8 -6.9 4.625 LUKOIL 7.155 0.2 -3.3 7.155 2.147 6.0 0.1 2.147 TNK-BP 6.196 -0.2 1.8 6.196 2.632 -10.4 12.6 2.632 Surgutneftegaz 5.162 -0.1 0.7 5.162 2.134 -10.6 -5.2 2.134 Gazprom Neft 2.582 -1.1 2.1 2.582 1.270 10.4 2.6 1.270 Slavneft* 1.529 -0.8 -0.9 1.529 0.0 n/a n/a 0.000 Tatneft 2.226 0.0 0.1 2.226 1.214 -2.3 -2.7 1.214 Gazprom 1.447 10.7 14.5 1.447 0.062 -12.6 n/a 0.062 Bashneft 1.320 1.9 4.6 1.320 0.300 0.0 0.0 0.300 Russneft 1.177 -0.1 5.9 1.177 0.402 -6.1 -12.8 0.402 Novatek 0.368 -0.1 4.9 0.368 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Small producers 3.627 -0.4 11.3 3.627 1.012 47.1 70.5 1.012 PSA operators 1.206 0.7 -11.6 1.206 0.125 -3.1 25.0 0.125 TOTAL OUTPUT 43.820 0.4 1.5 43.820 Total Russian exports through Transneft 15.927 -3.1 -0.6 15.927 including Caspian pipeline 0.004 n/a -99.0 0.004 Transit through Russia: from Azerbaijan 0.080 -48.9 -52.7 0.080 from Kazakhstan 1.765 41.2 -3.9 1.765 Belarus production 0.139 -0.8 n/a 0.139 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.924 -0.6 -0.5 17.924 Routes other than Transneft** 1.853 3.8 -12.3 1.853

NOTES:

* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft

** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.

 (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; editing by Keiron Henderson)