(Corrects data for "Total Russian exports through Transneft" for April 2012 to 16.671 mln T from 6.671 mln T)

MOSCOW, May 2 Russian oil output fell 0.3 percent to 10.33 million barrels per day in April, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.

Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.

Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.

OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS

Pct change vs Pct change vs

Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 YTD Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 YTD Rosneft 9.518 0.0 2.1 38.383 4.830 -1.3 -4.9 19.182 LUKOIL 6.895 -0.5 -2.4 27.917 2.545 15.9 39.8 9.013 TNK-BP 6.020 0.4 2.0 24.195 2.805 -3.8 18.8 10.924 Surgutneftegas 5.034 0.5 0.6 20.215 2.254 10.3 3.8 8.492 Gazprom Neft 2.563 -0.3 4.2 10.337 1.350 62.2 22.0 4.339 Slavneft* 1.459 -1.1 -1.2 5.940 0,0 n/a n/a 0,0 Tatneft 2.152 0.0 0.0 8.676 0.990 12.0 -45.9 3.899 Gazprom 1.213 -5.9 -4.3 5.038 0.119 -69.4 -63.5 0.156 Bashneft 1.267 -0.4 2.8 5.098 0.380 3.3 26.8 1.440 Russneft 1.127 0.2 4.8 4.558 0.495 2.1 6.4 1.782 Novatek 0.352 -1.2 1.9 1.435 0,0 n/a n/a 0,0 Small producers 3.476 0.2 5.6 14.049 0.845 4.7 16.8 3.441 PSA operators 1.216 -0.7 -7.9 4.852 0.131 8.4 31.3 0.506 TOTAL OUTPUT 42.291 -0.3 0.9 170.691 Total Russian exports through Transneft 16.671 6.6 2.6 63.299

including Caspian pipeline 0.035 -34.2 -86.5 0.126 Transit through Russia:

from Azerbaijan 0.159 0.4 -5.8 0.656

from Kazakhstan 1.714 41.5 2.4 6.601 Belarus production 0.135 0.8 -10.1 0.544 TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 18.680 9.0 2.4 71.114 Routes other than Transneft** 1.655 -10.0 -21.7 7.280 NOTES:

* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and Gazprom Neft

** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.

