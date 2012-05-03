UPDATE 6-Oil prices fall as U.S. crude inventories rise further
MOSCOW, May 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.02 million barrels per day (12.347 million tonnes) in April from 2.60 million bpd in March.
The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.
Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.
Pct change vs
Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 18.680 9.0 2.4 71.114 Druzhba pipline 5.036 -3.8 -3.5 20.714 CPC 0.035 -34.2 -86.5 0.126 Railway exports 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Seaborne 12.347 16.1 7.5 45.227
Novorossiisk 3.626 10.6 7.8 14.147
Tuapse 0.120 -38.0 -61.3 0.560
Odessa 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Yuzhny 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Kozmino 1.300 11.7 -0.1 5.099
Primorsk 6.303 8.5 -3.3 24.223
Ust-Luga 0.999 418.7 n/a 1.198 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.262 3.3 -1.2 5.048 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)
