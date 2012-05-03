(Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text)

MOSCOW, May 2 Russian seaborne crude oil exports supplied to ports by state pipeline monopoly Transneft rose to 3.02 million barrels per day (12.347 million tonnes) in April from 2.60 million bpd in March.

The following oil export data was supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.

Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals.

Percentage change figures are based on daily volumes.

Pct change vs

Apr 12 Mar 12 Apr 11 YTD Transneft pipeline system 18.680 9.0 2.4 71.114 Druzhba pipline 5.036 -3.8 -3.5 20.714 CPC 0.035 -34.2 -86.5 0.126 Railway exports 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0 Seaborne 12.347 16.1 7.5 45.227

Novorossiisk 3.626 10.6 7.8 14.147

Tuapse 0.120 -38.0 -61.3 0.560

Odessa 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0

Yuzhny 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0

Kozmino 1.300 11.7 -0.1 5.099

Primorsk 6.303 8.5 -3.3 24.223

Ust-Luga 0.999 418.7 n/a 1.198 Delivered to China (ESPO) 1.262 3.3 -1.2 5.048 (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova)