MOSCOW May 2 Russian oil and gas condensate
production, among the world's largest, remained at a post-Soviet
record level of 10.71 million barrels per day in April,
underpinned by a recent recovery in oil prices, Energy Ministry
data showed on Saturday.
Global oil prices jumped 21 percent in April to over $66 a
barrel due to slowing drilling activity and increasing political
tensions in the Middle East, having collapsed from a peak of
$115 per barrel in June last year.
The price slump has significantly hurt the Russian economy,
which relies on oil and natural gas for around half the federal
budget revenues. Russia's GDP contracted by 3.4 percent in March
year on year.
Russian production of oil and gas condensate, a type of
ultra-light oil, stood at 43.830 million tonnes in April, the
data showed.
A Russian Energy Ministry delegation will fly to Vienna next
month to meet officials from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries.
So far Russia, which is not an OPEC member, has failed to
persuade OPEC to cut oil output in order to prop up prices.
Last month, OPEC oil supply jumped to its highest in more
than two years, boosted by record or near-record supplies from
Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
Rosneft, Russia's leading oil producer, cut its
oil production by 0.1 percent in April to 3.81 million barrels
per day.
Total Russian oil exports via pipeline monopoly Transneft
edged up by 0.7 percent to 4.4 million barrels per
day, or 18.021 million tonnes in April.
Russia is aiming to increase its crude oil exports in the
coming years and the Energy Ministry expects exports to be 3
million tonnes higher this year.
Natural gas output was 52.64 billion cubic metres (bcm), or
1.75 bcm per day, down from 1.78 bcm per day in March. The
Energy Ministry did not publish gas output data for Gazprom
, the world's top natural gas producer.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning
and Clelia Oziel)