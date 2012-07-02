MOSCOW, July 2 Russian oil output fell 0.2 percent to 10.32 million barrels per
day in June, month-on-month, Energy Ministry data showed.
The following oil production and export data were supplied by Russia's Energy Ministry.
Volumes are in millions of tonnes and show the monthly and year-to-date totals. Percentage
change figures are based on daily volumes.
OIL AND CONDENSATE PRODUCTION TRANSNEFT EXPORTS
Pct change vs Pct change vs
June 12 May 12 June 11 YTD June 12 May 12 June 11 YTD
Rosneft 9.531 0.1 1.4 57.755 5.154 -0.1 8.7 29.677
LUKOIL 6.904 0.1 -1.5 41.951 2.053 -13.7 25.5 13.524
TNK-BP 6.021 -0.4 1.7 36.465 2.321 -14.9 18.8 16.020
Surgutneftegas 5.033 0.3 0.5 30.436 1.958 -7.1 -16.7 12.628
Gazprom Neft 2.593 1.1 5.3 15.581 0.896 -1.8 -8.0 6.177
Slavneft* 1.463 0.8 -1.6 8.902 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Tatneft 2.158 0.2 0.3 13.060 0.981 13.9 -24.7 5.769
Gazprom 1.210 -5.0 7.6 7.449 0.061 -35.0 58.8 0.314
Bashneft 1.258 0.3 1.5 7.651 0.380 3.3 26.7 2.200
Russneft 1.136 0.3 0.6 6.863 0.327 -36.0 -32.3 2.681
Novatek 0.321 -7.0 -3.9 2.113 0.0 n/a n/a 0.0
Small producers 3.458 -0.7 5.1 21.091 1.023 13.1 86.0 5.385
PSA operators 1.144 -3.4 -3.1 7.221 0.131 3.5 31.4 0.769
TOTAL OUTPUT 42.228 -0.2 1.2 256.535
Total Russian exports through Transneft 15.346 -5.2 6.3 95.372
including Caspian pipeline 0.061 57.2 505.7 0.227
Transit through Russia:
from Azerbaijan 0.165 3.5 0.6 0.985
from Kazakhstan 1.572 -1.2 4.1 9.818
Belarus production 0.136 -0.2 -2.1 0.821
TOTAL TRANSNEFT THROUGHPUT 17.219 -4.7 6.0 107.010
Routes other than Transneft** 1.730 7.1 -2.0 10.722
NOTES:
* Slavneft is half owned by TNK-BP Holding and
Gazprom Neft ;
** Some companies export crude by sea tankers, filling them
at ports close to offshore oilfields, or by rail, therefore bypassing
Transneft, the Russian crude oil pipeline monopoly.
(Gleb Gorodyankin)