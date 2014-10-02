(Corrects in penultimate paragraph to show September gas output
of 1.52 bcm, not 1.47 bcm)
MOSCOW Oct 2 Oil production in Russia increased
by almost 0.9 percent month-on-month in September to 10.61
million barrels per day (bpd) largely because of increased
output at joint ventures with foreign majors, Energy Ministry
data showed on Thursday.
In tonnes, Russian oil output reached 43.411 million in
September versus 44.472 million in August, a month which has one
more day than September.
Oil output under production sharing agreements (PSA),
designed in the 1990s to encourage investment by foreign oil
companies, jumped by 24 percent in September to almost 1.23
million tonnes (298,844 bpd).
The ministry does not provide a breakdown of the data for
the projects, which include Sakhalin-1 of Rosneft, ExxonMobil
, ONGC and Sodeco; Sakhalin-2 involving Gazprom
, Shell, Mitsui, and Mitsubishi ; and
Kharyaga with Total, Statoil and
Zarubezhneft.
Small firms, which the ministry defines as "other
producers", increased their oil production by 1.5 percent, while
output at Rosneft, the world's top publicly traded oil
company, remained flat, at 3.8 million bpd.
Russian daily gas output rose to 1.52 billion cubic metres
(bcm) per day last month from 1.38 bcm in August.
Natural gas production at Gazprom, the world's largest gas
producer, jumped 14 percent from August to 968 million cubic
metres a day on an increase in seasonal demand.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper and David Holmes)