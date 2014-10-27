MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian pipeline monopoly
Transneft has suspended oil loadings via all Russian
ports except for Makhachkala due to bad weather conditions, RIA
news agency said on Monday.
Igor Dyomin, spokesman for the company, told RIA that
loadings from the Pacific port of Kozmino were stopped on Oct.
27 due to a storm. The Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga
have also stopped loadings due to a storm warning.
Earlier on Monday, Transneft suspended oil supplies via its
Tikhoretsk-Novorossiisk pipeline due to poor weather conditions
at the port. Dyomin was quoted as saying there were "working
conditions" only at the Caspian port of Makhachkala.
It was not clear whether Transneft had suspended only oil
loadings at the ports or pumping via oil pipelines as well.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)