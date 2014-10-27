MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft has suspended oil loadings via all Russian ports except for Makhachkala due to bad weather conditions, RIA news agency said on Monday.

Igor Dyomin, spokesman for the company, told RIA that loadings from the Pacific port of Kozmino were stopped on Oct. 27 due to a storm. The Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga have also stopped loadings due to a storm warning.

Earlier on Monday, Transneft suspended oil supplies via its Tikhoretsk-Novorossiisk pipeline due to poor weather conditions at the port. Dyomin was quoted as saying there were "working conditions" only at the Caspian port of Makhachkala.

It was not clear whether Transneft had suspended only oil loadings at the ports or pumping via oil pipelines as well. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)