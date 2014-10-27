(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Oct 27 Russian pipeline monopoly
Transneft has suspended oil loadings through all
Russian ports except for Makhachkala due to bad weather
conditions, RIA news agency said on Monday.
Russia is the world's second biggest oil exporter behind
Saudi Arabia, shipping around 4 million barrels of oil per day.
Just over half is sent from Russia's largest ports -
Novorossiisk, Kozmino, Primorsk and Ust-Luga.
Igor Dyomin, Transneft spokesman, told RIA that loadings
from the Pacific port of Kozmino were stopped on Oct. 27 due to
a storm. The Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga have also
stopped loadings due to a storm warning.
Earlier on Monday, Transneft suspended oil supplies via its
Tikhoretsk-Novorossiisk pipeline due to poor weather conditions
at the port. Dyomin was quoted as saying there were "working
conditions" only at the Caspian port of Makhachkala.
It was not clear whether Transneft had suspended only oil
loadings at the ports or also pumping via oil pipelines.
Sources at Novorossiisk port told Reuters that loadings were
suspended at two tankers - 80,000 tonnes and 140,000
tonnes-heavy, respectively.
"The weather is not very good ... It's one storm warning
after the other. For now everything has stopped," one of the
sources said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Gleb Gorodyankin, editing by
Elizabeth Piper)