MOSCOW Jan 13 Persistently low oil prices may
result in the closure of some crude producing assets in Russia,
Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin was cited by local news
agencies as saying on Wednesday.
"The current oil prices may lead to quite hard and fast
closures of certain oil producers in coming months," he was
quoted as saying by TASS news agency in an interview to RBC TV.
Russian oil firms have been resilient so far in the face of
falling oil prices - which are 70 percent below their mid-2014
peak at just above $30 per barrel - helped by the devaluation of
the rouble, among other factors, which resulted in lower costs.
Separately, an official with Russian oil pipeline monopoly
Transneft said Russian crude oil exports were
expected to fall six percent to 215.8 million tonnes in 2016
from 229.6 million tonnes last year.
Russia has been pumping oil at a post Soviet record of more
than 10.8 million barrels per day thanks to newly launched
fields and by cranking up output of gas condensate.
The government has so far ruled out deliberate cuts in crude
production, which together with natural gas production accounts
for half of state budget revenues, saying the harsh climate does
not allow for a quick restart of wells once they are shut.
