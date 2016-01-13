(Adds detail)

MOSCOW Jan 13 Persistently low oil prices may result in the closure of some crude producing assets in Russia, Deputy Finance Minister Maxim Oreshkin was cited by local news agencies as saying on Wednesday.

"The current oil prices may lead to quite hard and fast closures of certain oil producers in coming months," he was quoted as saying by TASS news agency in an interview to RBC TV.

Russian oil firms have been resilient so far in the face of falling oil prices - which are 70 percent below their mid-2014 peak at just above $30 per barrel - helped by the devaluation of the rouble, among other factors, which resulted in lower costs.

Separately, an official with Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said Russian crude oil exports were expected to fall six percent to 215.8 million tonnes in 2016 from 229.6 million tonnes last year.

Russia has been pumping oil at a post Soviet record of more than 10.8 million barrels per day thanks to newly launched fields and by cranking up output of gas condensate.

The government has so far ruled out deliberate cuts in crude production, which together with natural gas production accounts for half of state budget revenues, saying the harsh climate does not allow for a quick restart of wells once they are shut.