MOSCOW Oct 27 President Vladimir Putin on
Tuesday urged greater use of the rouble in oil deals, seeking to
prop up the ailing currency and cut Russia's dependence on the
dollar.
The rouble has roughly halved in value against the dollar
over the past year due to falling prices for oil, Russia's chief
export, Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a sharp
downturn in Russia's economy.
Russia's leadership has already floated the idea of
settlements for oil deals in roubles and currencies other than
the dollar, such as China's yuan, as part of efforts to trim
reliance on Western financial institutions.
"A serious consideration of the complex issue of enhancing
the rouble's role in settlements, including in the energy
sector, should be started," Putin told a meeting of oil
executives and government officials in the Kremlin.
"National currencies should be widely used in operations
with those countries with which we are actively trading," Putin
added. He noted that tariffs for handling oil at Russian ports
were either denominated in dollars or linked to the dollar.
While Russia could oblige firms to transact all domestic oil
trades in roubles, any shift away from dollars for the far
larger international market remains a distant prospect.
Western sanctions over Ukraine are restricting Russian
firms' access to international capital as well as deterring
foreign investment.
In a drive to boost trade with China, Russia is seeking to
use the rouble and yuan more in bilateral trade, though those
efforts so far yielded little.
