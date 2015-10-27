MOSCOW Oct 27 President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday urged greater use of the rouble in oil deals, seeking to prop up the ailing currency and cut Russia's dependence on the dollar.

The rouble has roughly halved in value against the dollar over the past year due to falling prices for oil, Russia's chief export, Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a sharp downturn in Russia's economy.

Russia's leadership has already floated the idea of settlements for oil deals in roubles and currencies other than the dollar, such as China's yuan, as part of efforts to trim reliance on Western financial institutions.

"A serious consideration of the complex issue of enhancing the rouble's role in settlements, including in the energy sector, should be started," Putin told a meeting of oil executives and government officials in the Kremlin.

"National currencies should be widely used in operations with those countries with which we are actively trading," Putin added. He noted that tariffs for handling oil at Russian ports were either denominated in dollars or linked to the dollar.

While Russia could oblige firms to transact all domestic oil trades in roubles, any shift away from dollars for the far larger international market remains a distant prospect.

Western sanctions over Ukraine are restricting Russian firms' access to international capital as well as deterring foreign investment.

In a drive to boost trade with China, Russia is seeking to use the rouble and yuan more in bilateral trade, though those efforts so far yielded little. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning and John Stonestreet)