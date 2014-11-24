MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia should return to the idea
of creating a state oil reserve for use when markets are
volatile, the chairman of the board of directors of oil producer
Rosneft said on Monday.
"We should return to the issue of creating infrastructure
which would allow the state to create oil stocks during periods
of oversupply and to send it onto the market when the situation
is the opposite," Alexander Nekipelov told the upper house of
parliament. "Why is there a grain reserve but not an oil one?"
