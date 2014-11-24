MOSCOW Nov 24 Russia should return to the idea of creating a state oil reserve for use when markets are volatile, the chairman of the board of directors of oil producer Rosneft said on Monday.

"We should return to the issue of creating infrastructure which would allow the state to create oil stocks during periods of oversupply and to send it onto the market when the situation is the opposite," Alexander Nekipelov told the upper house of parliament. "Why is there a grain reserve but not an oil one?"

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)