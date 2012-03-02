MOSCOW, March 2 Rosneft sold four cargoes of Urals crude to BP for March lifting in the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk while rival major Shell took three, traders said on Friday.

The awards have not been confirmed by the tender committee, traders added, suggesting that one of the signatories to the tender documentation was unavailable.

The tender price was not disclosed. On Thursday LUKOIL sold a 100,000 cargo at a $1.30 discount to the North Sea benchmark. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin and Lyudmila Zaramenskikh; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)