BRIEF-Torchlight announces private placement of $8 mln in unsecured promissory notes
* Torchlight announces private placement of $8 million in unsecured promissory notes
MOSCOW, March 29 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, is set to lower oil output, Russian Natural Resourses Minister Sergei Donskoi said on Tuesday, giving no time frame for the decrease.
He also said he hoped that state-controlled Rosneft will resume drilling for oil in the Arctic. The company suspended drilling in 2014 after its partner ExxonMobil withdrew from the project because of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing By Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Torchlight announces private placement of $8 million in unsecured promissory notes
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: