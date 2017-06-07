MOSCOW, June 7 Any suggestions that Russia could
"eventually" buy back the stake in its flagship oil producer
Rosneft which it had sold to Qatar are "not possible
and incorrect", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on
Wednesday.
The Qatar Investment Authority and Swiss-based commodities
trading firm Glencore bought a 19.5 percent stake in
Rosneft for more than 10 billion euros ($11.22 billion) last
December.
Peskov, in a conference call with reporters, was reacting to
speculation that Moscow could seek to buy back its stake in
Rosneft from Qatar, given the current diplomatic row in the
Gulf.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)