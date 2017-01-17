SINGAPORE Jan 17 Crude oil export at Russia's
Sakhalin-1 project has been temporarily reduced following a
mechanical failure of equipment at Exxon Neftegas Limited Chayvo
onshore processing facility, ExxonMobil spokesman said in an
email.
Crude oil export will return to the same level once repairs
are completed and the annual crude export from Sakhalin-1 will
remain within approved volumes, he added.
Earlier on Tuesday two sources with knowledge of the matter
said that output at Russia's Sakhalin-1 oil fields was down this
month due to technical glitch.
(Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore; writing by Olga Yagova
in Moscow; editing by Katya Golubkova)