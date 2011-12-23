MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian oil company Tatneft
has halted work in Syria, citing instability in the
country, after foreign oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell
also stopped operating there due to Europen Union
sanctions.
"We intend to continue operations if the situation
stabilises," a Tatneft spokesman said by telephone, citing
public remarks by company head Shafagat Takhautdinov.
The Russian regional oil company, whose production base is
in Tatarstan, has a production-sharing agreement with Syria's
state-owned General Petroleum Corporation, which is on an EU
blacklist under a sanctions regime aimed at isolating President
Bashar al-Assad.
Their joint venture started production at the South Kishma
field in Syria's northwestern Deir ez Zor province in 2010, with
daily output of 80 tonnes of light, sweet crude.
The blacklist is part of a concerted push by Europe, the
United States and the Arab League to intensify pressure on Assad
in response to continued state-sponsored violence against
protesters.
The United Nations says Assad's forces have killed more than
5,000 people, while Syrian authorities say 2,000 soldiers and
members of the security forces have been killed.
As Western countries have stepped up sanctions against Syria
over the protests and against Iran over a report that it had
worked on an atomic bomb, questions have surrounded their
Russian partners.
Russian companies have been seen as less vulnerable to these
sanctions than European counterparts by virtue of Moscow's
diplomatic role as a channel to Tehran and Damascus, as well as
by their relative isolation from global financial markets.
Earlier this week, Tatneft denied it had taken on direct
obligations to develop Iranian oilfields after the regional
president of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, visited the Islamic
Republic.
Iranian state news agency IRNA said Minnikhanov had also
visited the giant South Pars gas field.
Minnikhanov's website said he had signed a memorandum of
understanding with National Iranian Oil Company, which covered
cooperation on Iran's Zageh oilfield.
