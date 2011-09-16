UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 The Russian government is waiting on documents from the Energy Ministry needed to formalise a long-awaited cut in crude oil export duty intended to encourage more oil output, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, Russia's top oil official, said on Friday.
"When they send them we will have a legal framework and we will be able to take advantage of this new construction," Sechin told reporters, referring to the so-called '60-66' export duty regime which cuts the coefficient used to calculate duty on crude exports to 60 percent from 65 percent.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.
DUBAI, Feb 11 Power supply has been restored within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil official said.