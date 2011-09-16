SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 The Russian government is waiting on documents from the Energy Ministry needed to formalise a long-awaited cut in crude oil export duty intended to encourage more oil output, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, Russia's top oil official, said on Friday.

"When they send them we will have a legal framework and we will be able to take advantage of this new construction," Sechin told reporters, referring to the so-called '60-66' export duty regime which cuts the coefficient used to calculate duty on crude exports to 60 percent from 65 percent.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by John Bowker)