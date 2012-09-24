MOSCOW, Sept 24 The Russian government offered to expand the list of remote oilfields with a lower exports duty in a move aimed at supporting crude output at the world's largest oil producer and bringing an additional $15 billion a year to the state coffers.

Energy Minister Alexander Novak, cited by the local news agencies, said the government granted a 45 percent discount in an export duty - the single largest tax item in companies' financials - for new oil fields in East Siberian regions of Krasnoyarsk and Irkutsk, far north Yamalo-Nenets and Nenets districts and Republic of Yakutia. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)