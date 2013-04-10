* Says considering increase in mineral extraction tax in 2014

By Maya Dyakina

MOSCOW, April 10 The Russian Finance Ministry has proposed increasing taxes on oil production by 5 percent next year if it fails to get approval for other measures to raise revenue, officials said on Wednesday.

The ministry is seeking ways to extract more money from the energy sector, which already accounts for half of the federal tax take.

"I do not rule out a mineral extraction tax increase of 5 percent in 2014," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

The tax on extraction is seen as a brake on the investment needed to increase oil production, however. Russia, the world's top oil producer, aims to keep its production stable at no less that 10 million barrels per day.

At the same time, authorities need to replenish the budget and fulfil the social spending promises made by President Vladimir Putin before his return to the Kremlin last May.

The Finance Ministry has said it need extra funds for infrastructure modernisation, including fixing and expanding Russia's notoriously dilapidated road network.

Increases in spending have become difficult since the government adopted a rule capping its fiscal deficit at 1 percent of gross domestic product. The deficit is expected to be 0.8 percent of GDP this year and reached 0.9 percent in the first quarter.

TWO RISES IN TWO YEARS

Earlier this week, the ministry also proposed to increase excise tax and speed up increases in fuel oil export duties as the domestic economy entered a soft patch with a growth of only 1 percent.

Ilya Trunin, head of the tax, customs and tariff department at the Finance Ministry, later said the increase in extraction tax could happen next year only if the ministry's proposals to increase other taxes do not get final government approval.

The extraction tax was flat for seven years until the authorities increased it by 6.4 percent in 2012 and by another 5.4 percent this year to 470 roubles ($15.23) per tonne.

According to calculations by analysts at Citi, if the government is to follow this pattern in 2014, the tax increases would knock around 8 percent off the core earnings of an average Russian oil company.

Russian oil companies have voiced concerns over the latest proposals, saying they would lead to a decline in oil output and result in less tax revenue.

The government has introduced some tax relief for some far-flung deposits in East Siberia and offshore fields.

Some tax breaks for hard-to-recover oil are expected to be put in place next year. ($1 = 30.8530 Russian roubles) (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Jane Baird)