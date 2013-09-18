* Measure to boost state coffers for social spending, major
sport events
* Putin, PM Medvedev supported proposals - FinMin
* Changes to cut refining margins, may lead to spike in fuel
prices - analysts
(Adds details, background, analysts)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Sept 18 The Russian Finance Ministry has
proposed gradually reducing oil export duties and increasing the
mineral extraction tax (MET) in a move to boost state revenues
that could stimulate exports and drive up domestic fuel prices.
The proposal was in a document seen by Reuters.
The ministry needs to find new revenue sources to cover
President Vladimir Putin's promises to spend more on social
benefits, the armed forces, the 2014 Winter Olympic Games and
the 2018 soccer World Cup.
Although tax relief is being offered on some projects - such
as extracting hard-to-recover tight oil - the increase in MET
would squeeze the profit margins earned by oil refiners who in
turn would seek to pass on the cost to drivers.
"Crucially, the proposed change would lead to a rise in
domestic motor fuel prices, something the government will try to
avoid at any cost," Vienna-based JBC Energy consulting firm said
in a note earlier this week.
In recent months, Russia has seen a surge in gasoline
exports, prompting the government to consider restricting
shipments in an effort to avoid a repeat of protests seen two
years ago.
In particular, the Finance Ministry proposes raising the
base of MET to 491 roubles ($15.24) per tonne in 2014, 515
roubles in 2015 and 545 roubles in 2016 from 470 roubles now.
At the same time, it wants to cut base oil export duty to 59
percent in 2014, 58 percent in 2015 and 56 percent in 2015 from
60 percent now.
The ministry also wants to cut light oil products export
duty to 64 percent in 2015 and 62 percent in 2016 from 66
percent now, the document showed.
Measures would help to boost state revenues by 35 billion
roubles in 2014, 68 billion roubles in 2015 and 72 billion
roubles in 2016, the document shows.
Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov said last week that
both Putin and Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev supported the
ministry's proposal but asked to calculate how changes would
affect domestic fuel prices.
Russia slapped punitive duties on gasoline exports in 2011
following widespread demonstrations that challenged then-Prime
Minister Putin over high prices and shortages.
The protests became a precursor for much larger rallies
against the results of parliamentary elections in December 2011,
won by Putin's party ahead of his re-election as president in
2012. ($1 = 32.2210 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Katya
Golubkova,; editing by Douglas Busvine)