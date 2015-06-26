Canada's SNC-Lavalin offers to buy WS Atkins for 2,080p/shr
April 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has offered to buy British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins for 2,080 pence per share, Atkins said on Monday.
MOSCOW, June 26 The Russian government has supported the idea of introducing a profit-based tax for oil industry in testing regime, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Friday.
Dvorkovich said that a corresponding law is expected to be adopted by Dec 1. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
DUBAI, April 3 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has started two weeks of negotiations with international contractors to clarify bids to expand the Sitra oil refinery, estimated to cost around $5 billion.