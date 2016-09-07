MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Jan 29
DUBAI, Jan 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ULAN-UDE, Russia, Sept 7 Russia's Finance Ministry plans to cut the oil export duty coefficient to 30 percent next year and to raise the mineral extraction tax (MET) for oil, Deputy Finance Minister Ilya Trunin told reporters on Wednesday.
Facing low oil prices and Western sanctions that left holes in the state budget, the Russian government opted this year to postpone a plan to cut oil export duty. Yet, the MET was raised, increasing tax burden on the oil sector.
Trunin told reporters that there were plans to reduce by 30 percent in 2017 the coefficient used to calculate the oil export duty, which was kept at 42 percent this year. He added that the MET should be raised but did not say by how much. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Jan 28 President Donald Trump's order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States sparked outrage but hit a roadblock late on Saturday when a federal judge said stranded travelers could stay in the country.