MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has decided against changes to the mineral extraction tax for oil producers, a government spokeswoman said on Monday.

Natalia Timakova also said the government would consider options to reduce export duties on oil more slowly as well as a series of other measures for the government to receive additional revenue. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning and Polina Devitt)