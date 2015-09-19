(Adds context, details)
MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's finance ministry has
proposed changing the calculation method for Mineral Extraction
Tax for oil companies by including a so-called "rouble
deduction" that would significantly boost revenues, news agency
RIA reported on Saturday, citing finance ministry documents.
The plan would raise an additional 1.6 trillion roubles
($24.1 billion) in revenues in 2016-2018, RIA reported.
The reported plan comes as Russia is struggling to find ways
of making its budget numbers add up, following a renewed slide
in the price of oil that has blown a hole in government revenues
largely dependent on energy taxes.
RIA said the oil tax proposal would involve changing the
method used to calculate a so-called cut-off price of $15 per
barrel that determines what proportion of oil companies'
revenues is not subject to the extraction tax.
Presently the cut-off price is converted into roubles using
the exchange rate that exists when the tax is paid. This is
forecast by the finance ministry at 63.5 roubles per dollar in
2016, 64.8 roubles per dollar in 2017 and 65.8 roubles per
dollar in 2018, RIA reported.
Under the new proposal the conversions would instead by made
using the 2014 exchange rate indexed by inflation, implying a
dollar/rouble exchange rate of 43.8 in 2016, 47.1 in 2017 and
49.8 roubles in 2018, as a result of which more of oil
companies' revenues would be subject to the tax.
The possibility of Russia raising taxes on oil companies was
reported by Bloomberg and several Russian media in recent days.
The finance ministry has not officially commented on these
reports and did not reply to calls on Saturday.
($1 = 66.4000 roubles)
(Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by David Evans)