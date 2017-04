MOSCOW, Sept 19 Russia's finance ministry has proposed changing the calculation method for Mineral Extraction Tax for oil companies by including a so-called "rouble deduction" that would significantly boost revenues, news agency RIA reported on Saturday, citing finance ministry documents.

The plan would raise an additional 1.6 trillion roubles ($24.1 billion) in revenues in 2016-2018, RIA reported. ($1 = 66.4000 roubles) (Reporting By Jason Bush, editing by David Evans)