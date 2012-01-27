TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
Russian Urals crude sold at a premium to the North Sea benchmark on Friday for the first time in more than a month in the latest sell tender by Surgutneftegas, which sold a cargo at Dated Brent plus 35 cents, traders said.
The cargo is for February lifting in the Baltic port of Primorsk. The preliminary loading programme for the month showed a 1 million tonne reduction in volumes compared to the plan for January. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by John Bowker)
TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.