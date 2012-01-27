Russian Urals crude sold at a premium to the North Sea benchmark on Friday for the first time in more than a month in the latest sell tender by Surgutneftegas, which sold a cargo at Dated Brent plus 35 cents, traders said.

The cargo is for February lifting in the Baltic port of Primorsk. The preliminary loading programme for the month showed a 1 million tonne reduction in volumes compared to the plan for January. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by John Bowker)