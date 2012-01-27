(Refiles to insert dateline)

* Surgut sells Feb Primorsk cargo at 35 cent premium to dated

* Russian blend last traded at premium in late December

* Iran threat seen pushing up prices for Russian crude

* February Russian exports likely to tighten

MOSCOW, Jan 27 Russian Urals crude rose to a premium over Brent for the first time in more than a month in a tender on Friday as a big cut in Russia's oil export programme for next month combined with Iran's threat to cut supplies to Europe as soon as next week.

Surgutneftegas sold a cargo of the Russian export blend on Friday at dated Brent plus 35 cents for February lifting from the Baltic port of Primorsk, traders said.

"It's everything at once. If they suddenly put the brakes on export, then a lot of companies will get very nervous," a Urals trader said.

"The Urals programme is small; there won't be enough to go around."

The preliminary loading programme for the month showed a 1 million tonne reduction in Primorsk volumes compared with the plan for January.

Urals supplies will also be sharply reduced in the Black Sea, with the loading programme from the key southern outlet of Novorossiisk falling by about as much.

At the same time, Iran could halt oil exports to Europe as soon as next week in response to a European Union plan to phase in an embargo on oil from Iran, a major supplier to countries in southern Europe in particular.

Traders said the buyer of the Surgut cargo was probably Spanish oil company Repsol, a consumer of Iranian crude which last month brushed off potential difficulties in replacing Iranian supplies were they to be halted.

Russia, the world's biggest oil producer and a potential alternative supplier, is seen as a likely winner from any disruption to Iranian crude supplies, which in addition to boosting Urals prices could expand its share in Europe. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by John Bowker and Jane Baird)