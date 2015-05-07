UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW May 7 Russia's third-largest oil producer Surgutneftegaz has awarded Glencore the right to lift 1.2 million tonnes of crude oil from Russian Baltic Sea ports, traders said on Thursday.
The cargoes, 200,000 tonnes a month, can be lifted between July and December this year. (Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.