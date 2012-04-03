MOSCOW, April 3 Tougher rules for tanker
railcars threaten Russia's exports of crude via the East
Siberian-Pacific Ocean (ESPO) route according to pipeline
monopoly Transneft, the Vedomosti newspaper reported
on Tuesday.
It cited a letter from Transneft Chief Executive Nikolai
Tokarev to Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin sent after state
railway monopoly Russian Railways toughened quality requirements
for tanker cars from April 1.
Up to 5,000 of the 8,000 tanker cars used to carry oil from
Skovorodino to the Pacific port of Kozmino could be removed from
service, Vedomosti said.
Transneft is due to start filling the Skovorodino-Kozmino
pipeline with crude oil in June to begin loading in December
2012. For the time being, the oil is carried from Skovorodino to
the port by rail.
"This will lead to the wrecking of the export programme and
damage Russia's image as a reliable supplier of energy
resources," Vedomosti cited Tokarev as saying in the letter.
Oil supplies to the Komsomolsk refinery, owned by top
Russian oil producer Rosneft, are also threatened.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)