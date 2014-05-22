LONDON May 22 Trading in derivatives based on
Russian Urals oil, one of the world's biggest grades of crude by
volume, has more than doubled in recent months as demand has
risen and new brokers have entered the market.
The improved liquidity, which has been encouraged by some of
the biggest trading houses and oil majors, has long been seen as
one of the main preconditions for Urals to become one of the
world's crude benchmarks, similar to Brent.
But stable and politically unrestricted oil flows are two
other preconditions. Rising tensions in recent months between
Russia and the West over the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and
concerns about trade sanctions have, meanwhile, put on hold any
plans for Urals to become a benchmark.
"I think Urals will continue to develop. The paper market is
becoming more active, and the relevance of Urals will grow,"
said Neil Standen, managing director and the head of the Swiss
office of broker GFI Group.
Trading sources estimated that paper trading in Urals has
more than doubled. The total volume is difficult to pin down
because transactions are kept anonymous.
Transactions in Urals paper, also known as swaps or
contracts for difference (CFDs), allow traders to place bets on
the differential between Urals and the Brent benchmark in future
months.
With such trades, players aim to hedge volatility risks or
simply chase higher profits by taking speculative positions.
COMPETING CURVES
GFI and rival broker Sunrise have launched Urals swaps
trading over the past year, challenging the long established
dominance in this niche market by PVM brokers, which was
acquired by Tullett Prebon this month.
Trading in Brent swaps exceeds the production of physical
volumes of Brent oil by several times. In Urals, paper volumes
are still small compared with production that exceeds 4 million
barrels per day.
Trading sources said the activity in Urals swaps trading is
being encouraged and explored by traders at companies such as
Eni, Lukoil and Trafigura.
"The existence of products from several brokers makes this
whole thing more interesting. You basically have competing time
curves," a trader in Urals paper at a major trading desk said.
Standen said that as the market developed, more players
could take advantage of swaps to hedge should price volatility
increase.
Urals prices have been relatively stable even at the peak of
the Ukraine crisis, which according to several traders has had
little impact on CFD transactions.
"One would expect Ukraine to have some impact on volatility,
but it really hasn't," one trader at an oil major said. "What it
really did, though, is that no one is talking anymore about
Urals as a benchmark."
(editing by Jane Baird)