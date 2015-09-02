MOSCOW, Sept 2 A meeting between Russian
President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas
Maduro, during which they will discuss stabilising oil prices,
is unlikely to yield any concrete results, a senior Russian
source said on Wednesday.
Putin and Maduro will attend a military parade in Beijing
marking 70 years since the end of World War Two in Asia. They
will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss "possible mutual steps"
to stabilise global oil prices, according to the Kremlin.
Russia, one of the world's top oil producers, so far has
been unwilling to deliberately cut its crude oil output to
support prices, saying it would later be virtually impossible to
restart pumping oil at wells that mostly sit in the harsh
climate of Siberia.
A senior source at the Russian government played down the
significance of the meeting, saying the presidents would mostly
discuss mutual cooperation and Russian ties with the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
"They (Putin and Maduro) will exchange their views on the
oil market, that's it. It is highly unlikely that any measures
will be agreed to prop up prices. How can you imagine two
countries cutting their production? Their market share will be
quickly snapped up by others in that case," he said.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich also said on
Tuesday Russia would not artificially cut oil production.
Russia, not an OPEC member, has been ramping up output this
year, extracting it at post-Soviet record high of around 10.7
million barrels per day.
The economies of both Russia and Venezuela are highly
dependent on proceeds from the sale of oil, the price of which
has almost halved since last year due to oversupply.
Cash-strapped Venezuela has been a historic price hawk, and
a severe recession and product shortages have heightened
Maduro's need for a market recovery. It has been pushing for a
new deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations to stabilize prices.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe and
Mark Potter)